Missouri man gets 15 years in prison for road rage shooting

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting during a road rage incident.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that James Dorris of Bunker was convicted in August of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was sentenced Tuesday in Butler County.

Poplar Bluff police were called on April 28, 2013. Kole Bond told police that he was driving when Dorris' pickup truck cut in front of him, forcing Bond's vehicle to stop. Authorities say Dorris pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at Bond's vehicle, striking the tailgate. No one was hurt.