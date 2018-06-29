Missouri man gets 19-year sentence in 2006 shooting death

By: The Associated Press

CAMDENTON (AP) — A central Missouri man has been ordered to spend 19 years in prison after admitting he killed a man in 2006 and abandoned the body.

David W. Smith was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse.

Smith admitted he fatally shot 27-year-old Shawn Spencer in April 2006 at Smith's house in Camdenton. Smith wasn't arrested until June of last year.

Spencer's remains have not been found.

Smith received a 15-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and four years for abandonment of a corpse, with the sentences to run one after the other. The sentences were the maximum for each count.