Missouri man gets 25-year sentence linked to wife's death

UNION (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to a quarter century in prison in connection with the 2011 shooting death of his wife.

The Washington Missourian reports 44-year-old Randy O. Price got the 25-year sentence last week in Franklin County, after he entered an Alford plea to a second-degree murder count. Under such pleas, a defendant doesn't admit guilty but concedes authorities have enough evidence for a conviction.

Price had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Tiffany Price. Her body was found in an old recreational vehicle in a shed on the family's property.

Price will be credited more than five years he already has served in jail, meaning he must serve roughly 16 years of his sentence before he can seek parole.