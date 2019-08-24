Missouri man gets 30 years for Illinois store robberies
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been ordered to spend three decades in federal prison for his role in 2010 armed robberies and shootings at two southwestern Illinois convenience stores.
Twenty-three-year-old Leslie Woods was sentenced Monday in East St. Louis, Illinois, where he pleaded guilty in April.
Authorities say Woods was among men armed with stolen guns when they robbed the Best Stop and D&D's MiniMart convenience stores in Cahokia.
Prosecutors say Woods was the getaway driver in one of the robberies, during which one of his three armed accomplices shot a female customer at the store. Woods shot a male clerk in the other robbery.
Woods also was ordered to pay roughly $727,000 in restitution to the victims.
