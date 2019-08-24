Missouri man gets 30 years for Illinois store robberies

2 years 3 weeks 16 hours ago Wednesday, August 02 2017 Aug 2, 2017 Wednesday, August 02, 2017 8:24:22 AM CDT August 02, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has been ordered to spend three decades in federal prison for his role in 2010 armed robberies and shootings at two southwestern Illinois convenience stores.

Twenty-three-year-old Leslie Woods was sentenced Monday in East St. Louis, Illinois, where he pleaded guilty in April.

Authorities say Woods was among men armed with stolen guns when they robbed the Best Stop and D&D's MiniMart convenience stores in Cahokia.

Prosecutors say Woods was the getaway driver in one of the robberies, during which one of his three armed accomplices shot a female customer at the store. Woods shot a male clerk in the other robbery.

Woods also was ordered to pay roughly $727,000 in restitution to the victims.

More News

Grid
List

Local organization hopes new murals will spread kindness
Local organization hopes new murals will spread kindness
COLUMBIA - A butterfly mural has appeared in a Columbia alley and has become a new photo destination. Children's... More >>
27 minutes ago Saturday, August 24 2019 Aug 24, 2019 Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:35:00 AM CDT August 24, 2019 in News

Black faculty numbers increase at University of Missouri
Black faculty numbers increase at University of Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four years after student protesters denouncing a racist campus culture and demanding a more diverse faculty... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, August 24 2019 Aug 24, 2019 Saturday, August 24, 2019 10:26:48 AM CDT August 24, 2019 in News

8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in St. Louis shooting
8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, August 24 2019 Aug 24, 2019 Saturday, August 24, 2019 10:12:00 AM CDT August 24, 2019 in News

2 ex-state lawmakers appointed to Missouri Gaming Commission
2 ex-state lawmakers appointed to Missouri Gaming Commission
JEFFERSON CITY (AP)— Two former state lawmakers have been appointed to the Missouri commission that regulates casinos, fantasy sports... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, August 24 2019 Aug 24, 2019 Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:35:00 AM CDT August 24, 2019 in News

Oklahoma fugitives accused of child abuse found in Missouri
Oklahoma fugitives accused of child abuse found in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police and the U.S. Marshals Service have found and taken into custody two people... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 7:22:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Neighbors react to Facebook shooting threat arrest
Neighbors react to Facebook shooting threat arrest
JEFFERSON CITY - A scare over a recent Facebook threat has a neighborhood rethinking the safety of their children. ... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 3:43:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Central Humane Society is over-crowded after receiving 50 animals at once
Central Humane Society is over-crowded after receiving 50 animals at once
COLUMBIA - Forty-five cats, two birds, and three dogs are currently being housed at the Central Humane Society after a... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 3:36:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Westminster Digital Blue program provides students with free technology
Westminster Digital Blue program provides students with free technology
FULTON – Students at Westminster College are getting some high tech help from the school: free iPads and Apple Pencils.... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 2:48:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Circuit court reports more jury duty scam calls
Circuit court reports more jury duty scam calls
COLUMBIA- People in Boone and Callaway Counties have been receiving calls from people saying they need to pay money for... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 2:31:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Three evicted from apartment amid Columbia church vandalism investigation
UPDATE: Three evicted from apartment amid Columbia church vandalism investigation
COLUMBIA - A tweet with video showing what appears to someone throwing something at a downtown church prompted police to... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson teases campaign announcement on Twitter
Gov. Parson teases campaign announcement on Twitter
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson tweeted about a big campaign announcement on his personal Twitter account Friday. ... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Missouri election official fires back over abortion lawsuit
Missouri election official fires back over abortion lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri’s top election official is firing back after abortion-rights advocates sued him for allegedly impeding... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 10:47:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Charges added to Jefferson City man accused of deadly double stabbing
Charges added to Jefferson City man accused of deadly double stabbing
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office added new charges to the case of a man accused of stabbing... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 7:49:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Animal control seizes dozens of animals from Columbia home
Animal control seizes dozens of animals from Columbia home
COLUMBIA - Animal control officers, helped by Columbia police, removed dozens of animals from a home on August 21. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 7:06:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri Pridefest celebrates 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots
Mid-Missouri Pridefest celebrates 50th anniversary of Stonewall riots
COLUMBIA - Pride is coming to Rose Music Hall Saturday. The free event kicks off at 1 p.m. with... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 23 2019 Aug 23, 2019 Friday, August 23, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT August 23, 2019 in News

Officials urge vaccinations after state hepatitis outbreak
Officials urge vaccinations after state hepatitis outbreak
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging at-risk people to get vaccinated for hepatitis A... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:20:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

Three months after tornado, Jefferson City still in cleanup process
Three months after tornado, Jefferson City still in cleanup process
JEFFERSON CITY - Three months ago today, Jefferson City was hit by a tornado that ran from 54 Highway and... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:46:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man reported in Walmart scare says shoppers overreacted
UPDATE: Man reported in Walmart scare says shoppers overreacted
COLUMBIA - An incident at a Columbia Walmart Thursday afternoon that left shoppers fearing an active threat turned out to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT August 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
12pm 76°
1pm 78°
2pm 79°
3pm 80°