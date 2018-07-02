Missouri man gets 4 years prison for school bomb threat

By: The Associated Press

FESTUS (AP) — A man who called in a bomb threat last year against an eastern Missouri elementary school has been ordered to spend four years in prison.

KMOV-TV reports that 24-year-old James Rhodes of Cadet was sentenced in Jefferson County.

Authorities said Rhodes called in the bomb threat involving Festus Elementary School on Aug. 19 of last year. But authorities managed to acquire the caller's cell phone number.

Investigators said a co-defendant, 23-year-old Michael Asher of Hillsboro, has pleaded guilty to making a terroristic threat and is to be sentenced Nov. 13.