Missouri man gets 7 years for stabbing man near Carthage

CARTHAGE (AP) - A Webb City man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing another man near Carthage.

The Joplin Globe reports Alex "Paco" Martinez was sentenced Monday for Daniel D. Simmons' stabbing. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault as part of a plea deal on April 13.

Simmons testified that in 2013 Martinez came to his home with friends and approached him about a sum of money that Simmons owed. Simmons said that he informed Martinez that he could not pay him yet.

Simmons said that when he stepped into a bedroom to have a discussion with his girlfriend, Martinez shoved the door open, striking his girlfriend.

Simmons testified a struggle ensued with Martinez and another man. He said an artery in his neck was slashed and he was stabbed three times in the abdomen and back.