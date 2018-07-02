Missouri man gets 8 years for amassing child porn collection

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A western Missouri man has been ordered to spend eight years and one month in federal prison for amassing what prosecutors say was a large collection of child pornography.

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Jokubeit of Warrensburg was sentenced Monday in Kansas City. He pleaded guilty in May of last year to charges of receiving child pornography over the internet and of possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say that during a search of Jokubeit's computer equipment seized in 2015, investigators found more than 2,200 still images and 300 videos depicting child pornography.

Authorities say Jokubeit told investigators he had been downloading child pornography for more than two decades.