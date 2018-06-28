Missouri man gets federal prison for bid to kill informant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City-area man has been ordered to spend roughly six years in federal prison for trying to kill a police informant.

Twenty-one-year-old Justin Hill of St. Joseph was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison. Hill pleaded guilty in April of last year to a charge of attempted murder of an informant.

Authorities say the informant told federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents that Hill was bringing cocaine from to St. Joseph.

Missouri troopers later attempted to stop Hill, who while fleeing from them tossed two ounces of cocaine out of his vehicle. Hill was arrested.

Authorities say that Hill used a sport utility vehicle in August 2013 to ram the informant's vehicle and fired six shots at him. The informant wasn't injured.