Missouri Man Gets Life For Killing Girlfriend

2007

PLATTSBURG (AP) - A western-Missouri man faces life in prison for killing his girlfriend, then stuffing her body in the back of a car and leaving it in a parking garage. Twenty-one-year-old Joseph Hill of Raymore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing Heather of Robbins of Plattsburg. He stashed her body in the trunk of a car left abandoned at the Liberty Hospital parking garage. Clinton County prosecutors charged Hill with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the attack in September 2006. They agreed to dismiss the armed criminal action charge. Authorities say the 22-year-old single mother was stabbed several times in the chest, neck and head at her home. Relatives had reported Robbins and her 8-month-old son missing hours before her body was found. Police later found the baby unharmed in Cass County with Hill, his father.