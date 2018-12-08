Missouri man gets life in prison in death of hotel manager

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 40 years for killing a hotel night manager last year.

Forty-five-year-old Joseph Bowens of Poplar Bluff was sentenced Tuesday. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in April.

The manager, 50-year-old Scott Knopfel of St. Louis, was fatally shot during a robbery on Jan. 15, 2015, at a Drury Inn & Suites hotel near Interstate 44 in St. Louis. Police say Knopfel was shot in the chest and face.

Bowens was captured days later. He had previous convictions for a drug crime, robbery, assault, and driving while intoxicated, and had repeatedly violated terms of his probation and parole.