Missouri man gets life term for abuse that killed 1-year-old

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A northwest Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in abuse that authorities say killed a 1-year-old boy.

Sixty-year-old Roy Miller of St. Joseph was sentenced Wednesday in Buchanan County, where a judge convicted him in April of felony abuse resulting in a child's death.

Prosecutors say Carter Lizar died in August of last year at a hospital from severe, prolonged head trauma.

The boy's mother, Sasha Lizar, is serving a seven-year prison sentence for child endangerment.

Sasha Lizar has said she left her son with a man and a woman for two days. When she returned, the three adults used methamphetamine while the tot napped. She says that when she went to a convenience store and returned, she found the infant limp.