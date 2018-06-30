Missouri man gets probation for underpaying workers

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri commercial janitorial service's owner who admitted underpaying employees has been ordered to spend five years on probation and pay nearly $200,000 in restitution.

51-year-old Gary Walker of Lee's Summit was sentenced Wednesday in Kansas City. He pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Authorities say workers for Walker's Magic Touch Cleaning Inc. entitled to a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour and overtime pay at a rate of at least one and half times the regular pay rate. But from 2010 to August 2013, the company underpaid its employees roughly $98,242.

The amount of court-ordered restitution represents double the unpaid wages and overtime.