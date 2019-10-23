Missouri Man Gets Probation in Fatal Boat Collision

7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, March 08 2012 Mar 8, 2012 Thursday, March 08, 2012 6:09:09 AM CST March 08, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

LISLETOWN (AP) - A central Missouri man has been placed on two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty in a boating accident that killed an elderly woman. Thirty-four-year-old Noland Stuecken of Loose Creek originally was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 82-year-old Norma Sandbothe of Vienna. Sandbothe was killed on July 3, 2010, when a boat driven by Stuecken collided with a boat she was riding in on the Osage River near Lisletown. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Stuecken pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. As part of his probation, Stuecken must spend 30 days in jail, complete a victim's impact panel and speak to four boating education classes.

More News

Grid
List

Attorney General warns of senior scams
Attorney General warns of senior scams
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is traveling across the state this week giving safety presentation to senior citizens.... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 4:56:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

New Lake of the Ozarks soccer complex stirs debate
New Lake of the Ozarks soccer complex stirs debate
CAMDENTON - A proposed soccer complex has more than one goal for the city of Osage Beach, but not everyone... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:56:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested on moped, charged with drug-related offenses
Fulton man arrested on moped, charged with drug-related offenses
FULTON - A Fulton man was arrested this morning on four separate counts after his moped was stopped for a... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

One active warrant search leads to three arrests
One active warrant search leads to three arrests
MONITEAU - Deputies arrested three men in Fortuna during an attempt to locate one person who had active warrants for... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:36:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Fulton School District updating entire school system
Fulton School District updating entire school system
FULTON - The Fulton School District is planning a total makeover for all schools within its system. In a... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Jefferson City woman sentenced for embezzlement
Jefferson City woman sentenced for embezzlement
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $65,000 from her... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:49:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Chiefs' Mahomes throwing during practice after knee injury
Chiefs' Mahomes throwing during practice after knee injury
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:29:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in Sports

Zip It: How to zipper merge like a pro
Zip It: How to zipper merge like a pro
COLUMBIA – When highways narrow at construction zones, interchanges or other bottlenecks, agencies like MoDOT are continuing to encourage drivers... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 1:00:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers
Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri cattle farmer charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder shot two brothers from... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 12:26:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Boone County couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Boone County couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
COLUMBIA - Frank and Katie Moore celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday. The Boone County couple married in 1944 in... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Boone County Dems hold event for interested candidates
Boone County Dems hold event for interested candidates
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Party will host an event on Wednesday night to look for future candidates. ... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:41:00 AM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Skylark Bookshop hosts transgender issues discussion
Skylark Bookshop hosts transgender issues discussion
COLUMBIA - After a local church came under fire for a sermon some felt was transphobic, one local bookstore "talked... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, October 23 2019 Oct 23, 2019 Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:32:00 AM CDT October 23, 2019 in News

Sheriff defends using pepper spray at Lincoln University homecoming event
Sheriff defends using pepper spray at Lincoln University homecoming event
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it used pepper spray at a Lincoln University Homecoming Concert... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Troopers find kangaroo, help reunite with owner
Troopers find kangaroo, help reunite with owner
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a kangaroo Monday night who escaped from his home. Troop... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:53:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Styrofoam waste in river and Eldon yards creates tension
Styrofoam waste in river and Eldon yards creates tension
MILLER COUNTY — Neighbors in Eldon are angry that they're finding styrofoam waste in their yards. Multiple properties... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:34:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Sedalia police seek help in missing teen
Sedalia police seek help in missing teen
SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department reported a 17-year-old missing Monday night. Marie McDonald was last seen on Oct.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri nonprofits experiencing 'donor fatigue'
Mid-Missouri nonprofits experiencing 'donor fatigue'
JEFFERSON CITY – Several mid-Missouri nonprofit organizations said they are experiencing “donor fatigue” after the destruction of the May tornado.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:12:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses, rescuer testify as drowning case heads to trial
EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses, rescuer testify as drowning case heads to trial
KEYTESVILLE - A judge in Chariton County found Tuesday there is probable cause to send James Pleasant’s case to trail.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 22 2019 Oct 22, 2019 Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT October 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
7pm 61°
8pm 59°
9pm 57°
10pm 55°