Missouri Man Gets Probation in Fatal Boat Collision
LISLETOWN (AP) - A central Missouri man has been placed on two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty in a boating accident that killed an elderly woman. Thirty-four-year-old Noland Stuecken of Loose Creek originally was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 82-year-old Norma Sandbothe of Vienna. Sandbothe was killed on July 3, 2010, when a boat driven by Stuecken collided with a boat she was riding in on the Osage River near Lisletown. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Stuecken pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. As part of his probation, Stuecken must spend 30 days in jail, complete a victim's impact panel and speak to four boating education classes.
