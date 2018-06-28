Missouri man gets shock time for threatening ex-girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man who tampered with the brakes of his ex-girlfriend's car and sent her several threatening texts will serve 120 days "shock time" in prison and serve probation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 23-year-old David Piatchek was sentenced Tuesday for aggravated stalking, tampering with a motor vehicle and violating a protection order.

Prosecutors say Piatchek terrorized his ex-girlfriend, including finding her car at Missouri State University in September 2016 and draining the brake fluid.

His attorney, Larry Catt, said the girl was never in serious danger in her car. He also argued that Piatchek was a good person who suffered from anxiety and depression. He also told the judge Piatchek is getting treatment for alcoholism.

The victim also asked that Piatchek not be sentenced to prison.