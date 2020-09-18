Missouri man given probation for shooting threat at Walmart

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A 39-year-old Missouri man accused of threatening to shoot people at a Walmart has been sentenced to probation.

Court records say Nicholas Pratte was sentenced this week for a misdemeanor count of making a terrorist threat. He originally was charged with a felony.

A probable cause statement says Pratte made the threats in September 2019 after his supervisors criticized his productivity at work. A co-worker told investigators Pratte also threatened to shoot up his daughter's school.

Pratte was sentenced Tuesday to two years of unsupervised probation. He also was ordered not to go to Walmart.