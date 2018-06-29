Missouri Man Guilty in University Computer Hacking Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A second former University of Central Missouri student has pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to hack into the Warrensburg school's computer network.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joseph Camp pleaded guilty Friday to his role in the case. Under the terms of a plea agreement, he'll receive a three-year prison sentence and pay $61,500 in restitution.

The conspiracy involved downloading large amounts of data containing faculty, alumni and student information. Prosecutors said he and his co-defendant also attempted to change grades and transferred money to their student accounts.

Camp has been in custody since traveling to New York in December 2009 and attempting to sell 90,000 stolen identities for $35,000. Charges against him are still pending in New York.

His co-defendant is awaiting sentencing.