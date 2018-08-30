Missouri man guilty of killing girlfriend's mom

TROY - An eastern Missouri man has been convicted of killing his girlfriends' mother.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the verdict was delivered late Friday in Lincoln County after a five-day trial. Fifty-three-year-old William Galvin, of Winfield, will be sentenced Nov. 24 for second-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old Bonnie Lee Brown.

Galvin had been living with Brown so he could help care for her after she suffered a stroke. Brown was found dead in her home on May 9, 2011, after police say Galvin tried to get control over Brown's bank account. She had been strangled to death.

Galvin also had faced a charge of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, but the charge was dismissed.