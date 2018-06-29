Missouri Man Heads to Federal Court Today for Having Sex Slave

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is heading to federal court to be sentenced for keeping a young woman as a sex slave for six years.

Forty-six-year-old Edward Bagley pleaded guilty in January to one count of using an interstate facility to entice a minor into illegal sexual contact. His plea agreement called for a 20-year sentence, but a judge will decide Wednesday whether to approve his deal with prosecutors.

Bagley, of Lebanon, Mo., originally faced 11 federal charges. He was accused of enticing an underage girl to be his sex slave, torturing and mutilating her, and allowing others to view the torture sessions.

Bagley and his wife, Marilyn, said the woman voluntarily started engaging in bondage and sadomasochism after she turned 18.