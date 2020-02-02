Missouri man imprisoned for sexually exploiting girl

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwestern Missouri man has been ordered to spend nearly 24 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a 4-year-old girl to produce child pornography.

Thirty-three-year-old Tony Lasiter of Duenweg also was sentenced Wednesday in Springfield to a life term of post-prison supervised release.

Lasiter pleaded guilty last September to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities say he used his cell phone to take nude photos of the 4-year-old girl in August 2013 while she was being molested in a bathtub.

Investigators say the sexual misconduct came to light when the victim's father found the pictures of his daughter on Lasiter's computer.