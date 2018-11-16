Missouri Man Investigated in Texas Panhandle Killings

All five bodies were discovered September 30, which was the same day 23-year-old Levi King was nabbed at a border crossing in El Paso. King was in a vehicle that belonged to 70-year-old Orlie McCool and his 47-year-old wife, Dawn. A relative found the couple shot to death at their home in rural Pineville, Missouri. On the same day, Texas authorities found a man, his pregnant wife, and the woman's 14-year-old son slain in their home near the Panhandle town of Pampa. King is held without bond in McDonald County, Missouri, on two counts of first-degree murder. One week before his arrest in Texas, King left a St. Louis halfway house where he'd been living since being released from prison in July. He had served time for second-degree arson and burglary.