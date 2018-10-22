Missouri man involved in Cub Scouts faces child sex charge
O'FALLON (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man who has served as a Cub Scout den leader has been charged with sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 48-year-old Matthew Baker, of O'Fallon, was charged Friday with statutory sodomy involving a child under the age of 12. Baker is jailed in St. Charles County on $50,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
The boy told authorities he was abused earlier this month while playing a board game with Baker on a mattress in the basement of Baker's home.
Authorities didn't say whether the alleged abuse was connected to Baker's association with scouting. Baker is listed on a Cub Scout site for the O'Fallon area as leader for second-graders.
