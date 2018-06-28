Missouri man killed in highway motorcycle crash

By: The Associated Press

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man has died in a highway motorcycle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Lucas A. Greever of Burlington Junction, Missouri was killed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after his motorcycle crashed on U.S. Highway 136.

Authorities say Greever failed to negotiate a curve on the highway two miles west of Burlington Junction. He struck an embankment and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Greever was pronounced dead at the scene.