Missouri Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Missouri man has died in an accident involving three motorcycles near Lawrence.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Todd Stevenson, of Gladstone, Missouri, was driving his motorcycle Saturday evening on U.S. 24 when he tried to pass on a curve and hit a group of motorcyclists.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports Stevenson was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he later died.
The patrol says Stevenson wasn't wearing a helmet.
