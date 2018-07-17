Missouri Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Lawrence

By: The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A Missouri man has died in an accident involving three motorcycles near Lawrence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Todd Stevenson, of Gladstone, Missouri, was driving his motorcycle Saturday evening on U.S. 24 when he tried to pass on a curve and hit a group of motorcyclists.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Stevenson was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he later died.

The patrol says Stevenson wasn't wearing a helmet.