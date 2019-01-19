Missouri man killed in Syria bombings

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri man was one of the four Americans killed by a suicide bomber in Syria on Wednesday.

Scott Wirtz, of St. Louis, was identified as one of the four victims by the Department of Defense on Friday.

Wirtz was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency as an operations support specialist, a position he held since 2017, according to Defense Intelligence Agency. He graduated from De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur in 1995.

Gov. Mike Parson released a statement on Twitter asking people to "join us in prayer as we honor a fellow Missourian who was killed while while bravely serving our nation."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also released a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. As we honor Scott’s life and memory, may we never forget his courage and exemplary service to our nation."

Jonathan R. Farmer, of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, of Pine Plains, New York, were also killed. The fourth victim has not yet been identified.