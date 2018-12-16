Missouri man killed in vehicle collision with deer

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Fair Grove motorist was killed when his pickup collided with a deer that smashed through his windshield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 60-year-old James Haynes was driving southbound Tuesday evening on Route H highway, seven miles north of Springfield, when the collision occurred.

Sgt. Jason Pace says after the deer went through the windshield, it bent the steering wheel, struck Haynes and then existed through the rear window.