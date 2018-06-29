Missouri Man Killed while Vacationing in Philippines

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - A Missouri family is seeking answers after a 66-year-old Vietnam veteran was found shot to death in his Philippines hotel room.

Mack Jackson of Poplar Bluff was recently vacationing in the Philippines. His son, J.J., received a message via Facebook that his father was found dead in his hotel room.

J.J. Jackson told KFVS-TV that he at first thought the message was some type of scam. He soon learned that his father had in fact died.

Then another message indicated that Mack Jackson may have been killed. Police confirmed to the family Jackson died of a bullet wound to the head.

The family has hired an attorney to investigate.

Funeral arrangements are pending.