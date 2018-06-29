Missouri man not guilty in shooting death of son-in-law

By: The Associated Press

POTOSI (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been found not guilty in the shooting death of his son-in-law.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that a jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday in the case of 49-year-old Martin Gorse of Cadet. He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Gorse's son-in-law, 31-year-old Ronald Coleman Jr., died in April 2012. The first trial in the case, in 2013, resulted in a hung jury.

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum told jurors that Gorse was acting in self-defense. But Washington County prosecutor Josh Hedgecorth said Gorse acted with deliberation when he shot Coleman.

Gorse testified that Coleman became upset when Gorse asked him about getting a job, prompting an argument that led to the shooting.