Missouri Man Plans Guilty Plea in Wife's Killing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- A lawyer says a southeast Missouri man will plead guilty to killing his estranged wife, a mother of triplets.

Public defender Christopher Davis told The Associated Press that Clay Waller will confess to killing 39-year-old Jacque Waller at a Thursday hearing. Jacque Waller's body was found on a Mississippi River island May 29.

Davis would not say Wednesday whether Clay Waller led police to his wife's body. She had been missing since June 1, 2011, the same day the couple met with a divorce lawyer. Police said they had been living apart for about three months and had financial problems.

Waller was charged last year with first-degree murder, even though his wife's body had not been found at that time. He pleaded not guilty at the time.