Missouri man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis-area man awaits sentencing after he admitted in court that he videotaped his girlfriend having sex with a 3-year-old boy.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 49-year-old John Ferguson of Mehlville pleaded guilty Friday to St. Louis County charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Authorities alleged Ferguson videotaped his girlfriend, Aubrey Costello-Warden, performing sex acts on a boy in December 2013. Investigators said Ferguson also had more than 20 images of child pornography.

The couple was arrested last year in Mobile, Alabama.

Thirty-eight-year-old Costello-Warden pleaded guilty last month to charges of sexual exploitation and sodomy and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Authorities said Costello-Warden knew she was being recorded.

Ferguson's sentencing is scheduled for March 6.