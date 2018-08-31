Missouri Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Crash

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2013 traffic accident that killed a teenager.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 34-year-old Bobby Joe Abernathy pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and second-degree vehicular assault in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.

He's accused of driving a furniture truck that crossed a centerline and collided with a sport utility vehicle, killing 17-year-old Amelia Fisher Glenallen.

Abernathy admitted in his guilty plea that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana and was swerving in and out of his lane at the time of the crash. His case had been set for trial next week.

Abernathy also faces several civil actions in connection with the accident.