Missouri man pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine

JEFFERSON CITY - A Bourbon man pleaded guilty Thursday for distributing approximately five pounds of methamphetamine.

Lucas Haslag, 31, was indicted by a federal jury in Jefferson City in June 2014 after law enforcement officers found a pound of methamphetimine and a pistol during a car stop.

He was a fugitive, but, in October 2015, federal agents obtained information about his whereabouts. While searching his home on Nov. 9, officers found two pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms. Haslag was arrested on Nov. 23, 2015.

Haslag is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in federal prison without parole.