Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Double Homicide

6 years 3 months 3 days ago Monday, May 05 2014 May 5, 2014 Monday, May 05, 2014 3:07:26 PM CDT May 05, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A northeast Missouri man has admitted killing a father and daughter whose bodies were found in the wreckage of a burned-out mobile home.

KMIZ-TV reports 31-year-old Ryan Coari pleaded guilty Monday to two counts each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, plus one count of arson.

Coari, of Mexico, Missouri, was charged with shooting 56-year-old Michael Wieberg and his daughter, 33-year-old Amanda Wieberg, during an attempted robbery in September 2011. Their bodies were found in the burned rubble of the father's mobile home in Auxvasse.

Coari was sentenced to two life terms for on the murder counts. His wife, Jacie Coari, is awaiting trial on murder charges as well.

The couple were arrested in Michigan several days after the killings.

 

