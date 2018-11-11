Missouri Man Recovers From Fireworks Burns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A Springfield man is recovering from extensive burns after someone threw fireworks through his open car window.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that 20-year-old Joshua Keith was hurt Thursday after swimming at a popular Christian County lake. The burns he suffered cover about one fifth of his

body, including his legs, feet and upper thigh. His mother, Renee Keith, says he has undergone skin grafts at a Springfield hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that when the fireworks went off, Keith lost control of the car he was driving and went into a ditch on Missouri 125 near Linden.

His mom says he didn't know the identity of his attacker.