Missouri man's retrial date set in sisters' deaths

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A retrial has been set for a man whose murder conviction and death sentence were overturned in the 1991 St. Louis killings of two sisters thrown from an abandoned Mississippi River bridge.

A judge on Wednesday tentatively scheduled jury selection in Reginald Clemons' trial to begin July 18. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Julie Kerry and 19-year-old Robin Kerry were visiting the abandoned Chain of Rocks bridge with a male cousin late one night, when they encountered Clemons, who was 19 at the time, along with his cousin, and two friends.

Prosecutors alleged the men raped the sisters and shoved them off the bridge into the river and that they forced the women's cousin, Thomas Cummins, to jump off. Cummins survived.

The Missouri Supreme Court threw out Clemons' first-degree murder conviction and death sentence last year.