Missouri man sentenced for blowing up ex-wife's car

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for blowing up his ex-wife's car outside a St. Louis home where she and the couple's teenage son were sleeping.

KTVI reports that Dean McBaine, of Jefferson City, was sentenced Wednesday for possession of an unregistered destructive device. McBaine also was ordered to pay $34,705.21 in restitution.

Prosecutors said McBaine became enraged when his ex-wife took custody of their 13-year-old son after a domestic dispute with his new wife in Jefferson City ended with him firing into a ceiling. The rounds missed McBaine's older son, whose bedroom was in the room above.