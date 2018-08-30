Missouri man sentenced in crash that killed 2 friends

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — A Lee's Summit man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a crash that killed two of his friends.

The Kansas City Star reports that 19-year-old Collin J. Carter pleaded guilty in October to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault for his role in the Feb. 1 crash that killed Nathan Giron and Courtney Tanner Rardin. Both were 18.

Authorities say Carter was driving 80 to 90 mph in a 45-mph zone when he tried to pass. Oncoming traffic caused Carter to swerve back into his lane and lose control of the vehicle. An oncoming vehicle then collided with Carter's car.

Carter was sentenced to seven years for each count. The sentences will run concurrently.