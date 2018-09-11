Missouri man sentenced in drug distribution case

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute more than $1 million of synthetic marijuana.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 38-year-old Travis Butchee of Springfield was also ordered to forfeit more than $1.3 million in proceeds from the operation. He pleaded guilty in October 2013 to participating in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud and participating in a conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Butchee tells authorities he planned to distribute 188 kilograms of the drugs between March 2011 and June 2013. Authorities say Butchee and others shipped materials used to manufacture and distribute synthetic marijuana.

His wife has pleaded guilty to similar charges and is awaiting sentencing.