Missouri Man Sentenced in Fatal Traffic Accident

CAMDENTON (AP) - A south-central Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a 2008 traffic accident killed a woman who was a passenger in his car.

John W. Harrison of Fort Leonard Wood was sentenced this week for the 2008 death of 21-year-old Ashley R. Parks of Gravois Mills in Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Harrison lost control of his car on a curve, hit a fence and flipped over. He was cited for driving while intoxicated and other charges. He was eventually found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The Lake Sun Leader reports Friday that Parks, who died at the scene, was pregnant.