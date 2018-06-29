Missouri Man Sentenced to 160 years in Prison

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A repeat northwest Missouri sex offender who was convicted of statutory sodomy last month will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 160 years.

Platte County prosecutor Eric Zahnd said Tuesday the 40-year-old man sexually abused a girl from the ages of 13 to 15 after she came home from school. She testified at his trial that when she was 16 he crept into her room at night and sexually abused her twice.

Zahnd says the man warned the girl after the attacks that nobody would believe her if she told anyone.

The prosecutor says the long sentence handed down last week will ensure the man never molests another child.

The Associated Press isn't naming the man to protect the identity of the victim.