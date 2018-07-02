Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri said in a release Wednesday that 38-year-old Jeffrey D. Manley, of Lampe, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

Manley pleaded guilty in September 2014 to using a minor to produce child pornography and to receiving and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Manley was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release after he serves his prison term.