Missouri Man Sentenced to 22 Plus Years in Meth Case

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeastern Missouri man who previously served four years in prison for trying to make methamphetamine has now been sentenced to slightly more than 22 years on meth-related charges.

KFVS-TV reports that 57-year-old Michael Joe "Buster" Wells, of Poplar Bluff, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

Online court records show Wells' lawyer filed notice Tuesday of an appeal of the conviction and sentence.

Prosecutors said Wells and others made more than 100 purchases of pseudoephedrine from area pharmacies from mid-2008 until Wells was arrested in August 2009. The decongestant is a key ingredient in methamphetamine.

Wells suffered minor burns on the day of his arrest when a meth lab exploded as he tried to wash it down a kitchen sink while officers talked to his wife in their backyard.