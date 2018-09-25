Missouri man sentenced to 3 years in prison for explosion

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A Missouri man who admitted using illegal explosives to blow up the front of a house on Memorial Day has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The News-Press Now reports that 20-year-old Edward Catron's sentence handed down Monday includes more than $8,300 in restitution and no probation. He pleaded guilty in July to a felony charge of knowingly exploding a device.

The explosion May 29 blew the front door into the St. Joseph house and tore up the porch, causing about $27,000 in damage. Police reported no injuries.

Catron previously said he was drunk at the time of the explosion and meant for it to be a prank.

He'll be held at the Buchanan County Jail until he can be transferred to the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center.