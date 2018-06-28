Missouri man sentenced to 40 years for child porn

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 32-year-old Missouri man will serve 40 years in federal prison without parole for using four children as part of a nationwide child pornography ring.

Federal prosecutors said Raymond Appling, of Ferrelview, was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in March to four counts of producing or attempting to produce child pornography.

Appling admitted sharing photos and video of four children with at least three other people in Colorado, San Diego and Pennsylvania. Those suspects are charged in their hometowns.

Evidence suggested Appling took one of the children to another suspect's home in San Diego, while another victim met the San Diego suspect in Appling's home. Other photos showed the victims in the shower or asleep in sexually suggestive positions.