Missouri Man Sentenced to Life for Murder, Robbery

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to life without parole for killing a teenager during a robbery.

Attorney General Chris Koster says in a release Tuesday that Howard Harmon, of Independence, was sentenced to life without parole after being found guilty of first-degree murder in June. He was accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Sabrina Jones during a home robbery.

Harmon was also sentenced to 30 years for robbery and 30 years for armed criminal action.

Koster's office prosecuted the case.