Missouri man sentenced to life in deaths of wife, son

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A southeast Missouri businessman has been sentenced to life behind bars for fatally shooting his wife and their 18-year-old son in the family's home.

Judge Benjamin Lewis on Friday sentenced George Joseph to two life sentences and an additional 50-year sentence with no chance of parole. He was convicted in July of killing his wife, Mary, and son, Matthew on May 30, 2013.

The two were found dead in their Cape Girardeau home, while Joseph was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a failed suicide attempt.

The Southeast Missourian reports his attorney asked the judge to allow the sentences to run concurrently because it was Joseph's first time in trouble with the law.

Autopsies revealed that both victims had been shot several times in the head.