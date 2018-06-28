Missouri Man Sentenced to Life in Girlfriend's Killing

UNION (AP) - An eastern Missouri man will serve life in prison with no chance of parole for killing his girlfriend and putting her body parts in a trash can.

Forty-year-old Vernell Loggins was sentenced Thursday in the death of 25-year-old Stephanie Fields in 2009. Maintenance workers found the woman's body in a trash bin at Loggins' apartment complex. Her head and forearms had been cut off and were not in the trash bin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a jury that found Loggins guilty of first-degree murder in February had recommended the death penalty.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Gael Wood said he sentenced Loggins to life because prosecutors had not justified their argument that Loggins should be sentenced to death because he dismembered Fields.