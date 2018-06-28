Missouri man shoots woman, says he was 'standing his ground'

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri man cites a controversial law when talking to police about allegedly firing multiple rounds at a woman on his front porch.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that 19-year-old David Smith is currently being held in Greene County Jail on a $75,000 bond with pending charges.

Court records said Smith and the woman had been arguing when it moved out onto his porch. Police say Smith allegedly displayed two handguns and fired one at the woman, threatened a neighbor with a gun, and attempted to flee the scene with the victim in his car.

Smith claims he was allegedly "standing his ground," a law that doesn't require people to retreat before using deadly force.

Hospital staff says the woman, who is alive, has bullet fragments in her leg.

Jail records show no attorney listed for Smith.