Missouri man shot in neck during break-in at his home

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is hospitalized after being shot in the neck while struggling with a man who broke into his home.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reported that the shooting happened Sunday in Poplar Bluff, wounding 27-year-old Chris Gregory.

Another resident of the home told authorities that two men in ski masks kicked in the door and demanded money. Both had guns. One of the suspects struck Gregory with the butt of his rifle when Gregory refused to give him money.

The other resident said Gregory lunged at the second suspect, whose handgun went off during a struggle, striking Gregory in the neck.

Gregory was taken to a hospital in St. Louis. His condition was not immediately available.

Police are searching for the suspects.