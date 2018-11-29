Missouri Man Suspected in up to Six Bank Robberies

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 64-year-old eastern Missouri man with a law degree, already in jail for allegedly robbing a bank and shooting a state trooper, is suspected in up to six other bank robberies.

Warren J. Gladders of Wentzville is charged with the robbery of the First Bank in Dutzow, Mo., on Friday, but authorities told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a search of his home after the robbery found evidence of the other crimes.

The evidence was turned over to the FBI, which is heading the investigation.

Gladders' attorney, Brad Kessler, declined comment, saying he had not yet had a chance to speak to his client.