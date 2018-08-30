Missouri man to stand trial in death of woman

JOPLIN (AP) — A 53-year-old southwest Missouri man has been ordered to stand trial in the death of a 61-year-old woman whose body was found in a mine shaft.

Todd A. Greathouse waived his preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on Wednesday and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the May 29 strangulation death of Willana "Anita" Dunn.

He has to make an initial court appearance on Sept. 12.

The Joplin Globe reported that a probable-cause statement saidGreathouse got into an argument with Dunn at the home she was renting from him, and he choked her until she lost consciousness. Investigators said he dropped her body into an abandoned mine shaft outside Joplin.

Searchers found the body on the night of June 1.